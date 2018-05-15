The Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 is an analogue square format camera for the Instagram generation

Social media has made it easier than ever to share snaps of friends, gorgeous landscapes, and whatever you’re having for lunch. But years back, such sharing wasn’t done online – you gave someone an actual physical photograph. The Fujifilm Instax Square SQ6 ($130) harks back to that halcyon age with its resolutely analogue stance. This instant snapper has no truck with Wi-Fi and digital, instead shooting to square-format film, and after about 90 seconds spitting out a dinky 62mm square photo. The camera has additional smarts, too: colour filters, macro and double exposure modes, a ten-second timer for group selfies, auto-exposure, and a high-performance flash that automatically adjusts the shutter speed to ensure your image isn’t a gloomy mess. Given that the pics work out at about £1 each, that last one’s probably just as well.