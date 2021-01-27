The Fujifilm GFX100S is an ‘affordable’ large format marvel
If you’re after image quality that would impress eagles, owls and mantis shrimps, you’ll want something like the Fujifilm GFX100S, which, relatively speaking, is a lightweight (900g) large-format camera with a back-illuminated 102MP sensor at its heart - that’s almost double the size of a typical full-frame sensor. Pitched as one of the most advanced and compact large format cameras in the world, it offers 6-stops of five-axis in-body stabilisation and accurate speedy autofocus. It’ll manage focus in the darkest, dingiest settings (as low as -5.5EV) and cope with face and eye tracking too. Record cinematic 4K/30p video with wide tonal gradation and stellar image quality. Expect Fujifilm intuitive controls with a handy joystick and a 3.2in touchscreen, plus a mini LCD monitor on the top plate which can be customised. It’s up for grabs in March for an agonising £5499, but worth it for the look on the owl's face when you show them your studio work.