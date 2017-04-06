Canon’s latest superzoom is what your eyes daydream about

Not all photographers want a revolution. Fans of pocketable-cameras-with-big-zooms will be pleased to hear that the SX730 is in many ways similar to its predecessor, the SX720. It still has a remarkable 40x zoom lens and a 20.3MP 1/2.3in sensor, but it now also has a vertically tilting LCD screen, some extra shooting modes and the addition of Bluetooth to its already useful Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity. That tilty screen adds a smidge of size and weight, but otherwise the SX730 is still dead handy. And, at £380, spot on for a summer travel cam.