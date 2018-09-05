Canon launches full-frame mirrorless EOS R with new mount and rapid auto focusing powers

It’s getting tougher to stand out in camera-land. It’s only a matter of time before even the jungle-dwelling cheetahs and antelopes start to take an interest in Canon’s lightning-fast autofocus, which is now as quick as 0.05 seconds. Don’t worry about getting mauled by one of the wild beasts either, as the EOS R has silent shooting for total discretion. Featuring a 35mm full-frame CMOS sensor with around 30.3 million effective pixels and sporting the new 54mm lens mount, this is one formidable snapper. There are four spanking new lenses to stick on the new mount: 50mm f/1.2L; 24-105mm f/4L; 28-105mm f/4L; and a 35mm f/1.8 macro IS STM. Plus, there are adapters available so that every Canon lens ever made will be compatible. And should you be brave enough to snap sleeping lions, there’s low-light autofocusing down to -6EV and the 3.69 million dot EVF provides 100% coverage of the scene, making it possible to see accurate colour in near-dark conditions. If that’s got you roaring with excitement, you can pre-order one from the 12 September for £2,349 (with mount adapter).