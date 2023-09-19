Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e promise superior sound

How do you improve on what was already one of the best-sounding pairs of noise cancelling headphones out there? With a delicate touch and some bespoke DSP tuning, if the new Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e is any indication. The ‘e’ stands for evolved, apparently, with a few internal upgrades packed into a familiar body.

They replace the Px7 S2 as the sweet spot in B&W’s over-ear model range, with an extensively upgraded Digital Signal Processing (DSP) engine that’s supposed to deliver even more detailed, immersive and natural audio. B&W’s engineers have also retuned the 40mm drivers, which are still angled for a consistent distance relative to your eardrums, for added detail and dynamics.

The outgoing model was already a delightful listen, with only the top-tier Bowers & Wilkins Px8 keeping it from sitting top of the class. The firm has been careful not to change up the formula, keeping the same overall shape and build as before; that means you can expect premium materials, plush memory foam ear pads and plenty of headband adjustment. Only now there’s a wider range of colours to pick from.

Anthracite Black, Ocean Blue and Cloud Grey options all make a return from the Px7 S2, and are joined by a new Forest Green hue.

Active noise cancellation makes a return, using two mics to record each driver’s output and two to monitor outside noise. A further two strip out wind and background noise specifically when making voice calls. Battery life remains unchanged, with 30 hours of listening expected from a single charge.

Like before you can expect aptX Adaptive Bluetooth for high quality wireless playback, as well as USB-C and 3.5mm wired listening. Cables for both are included in the box, along with a fetching carry case. Google Fast Pair and Find My Device are on board for Android convenience, and the physical controls play nicely with your paired smartphone’s voice assistant.

There’s also full support for the Bowers & Wilkins Music app, which allows direct play from a bunch of streaming services, and instant switching between headphones and any B&W wireless speakers.

Discerning music lovers can order the Bowers & Wilkins PX7 S2e right now, either direct from the B&W website or from all the usual retailers. They’ll set you back $399/£379/€429.

