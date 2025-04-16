Blink’s new security camera fixes my biggest problem with the current model

With plenty of security cameras to pick from, many (myself included) just want to get the most bang for their buck. With subscriptions confusing things, something that’s cheap and quality is usually the top of the list. And that’s exactly what the latest Blink camera offers.

Improving upon my favourite security cam (the Blink 3), the new 4th-gen camera offers even smarter features, while still keeping things affordable. I’d go as far as saying the latest Blink makes it harder to justify splashing out on pricier alternatives.

The headline here is on-device Person Detection, which fixes one of my biggest problems with the current model. The security camera can now tell the difference between a wandering fox and a person that’s up to no good. It’s part of Blink’s push into computer vision. Yes, it requires an optional subscription, but being able to fine-tune your notifications might make it worthwhile for some.

That clever tech under the hood is also pulling more weight, with better motion detection thanks to dual zones and a much wider field-of-view – which everyone gets, subscription or not. Low light performance is also getting a bump, which should help to avoid grainy night clips that look like they’ve been filmed with a potato. Add in the ability to double battery life to four years with the optional extension pack, and we’re talking serious convenience from this security cam.

Design-wise, it’s the same compact, weather-resistant package that you can stick just about anywhere. As you’d expect, it plays nice with Alexa for voice commands and routines. There’s also a decent amount of control over what gets recorded and where – ideal for cutting out your neighbour’s drive. Plus, you can now hook up to ten of these things to one system with the new Sync Module Core. You know, just in case you’ve got the sort of garden you could get lost in.

The Blink Outdoor 4 is available to order now. It’ll set you back £70, which includes the Sync Module Core. If you fancy grabbing the Battery Extension Pack, you can bag a bundle for £90. The extension pack is also available separately for £25.