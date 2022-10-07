The best modular cameras for creators

If you’re a creator looking for one of the best modular cameras, you’ve come to the right place. These are super mirrorless marvels that will film 4K and even higher quality video with ease.

Panasonic Lumix GH6

ith full-frame mirrorless cameras now more affordable and compact than ever, the Lumix GH6 – which has a relatively tiny 25.2MP Micro Four Thirds sensor – might look like a duff choice to the casual observer. Surely it can’t match the full-frame big boys?



But while it might not your best bet for recording in low light, the GH6’s small sensor actually proves advantageous for vloggers and on-the-hoof creatives. Its lenses are smaller and cheaper and the image stabilisation is more effective, making it ideal for handheld video. Plus you can pack it in a smaller bag, even with a couple of extra lenses, and won’t end up with a sore back after a day of shooting.

Being one of the best modular cameras, it’s no slouch for image quality either, giving you the keys to a dazzling library of video formats, framerates, bitrates and picture profiles including 5.7K Apple ProRes and 10-bit 4K at 60fps. A built-in fan keeps it cool and allows for non-stop recording, and a proper XLR microphone can be attached via an optional adapter.

Dual card slots, quick and accurate autofocus and a weatherproof body are further plus points, while the DSLR-style handling puts a wealth of buttons and controls within easy reach of your fingers and thumbs. The GH6 is a fantastic video camera for the price (while being a dab hand at stills too), and proof that full-frame isn’t the only game in town when it comes to mirrorless movie-makers.

Sony ZV-E10

With its forwards-flipping touchscreen, decent mic and low asking price, Sony’s most portable mirrorless camera is a great choice for fledgling vloggers. There’s no room for in-body image stabilisation or weatherproofing, but it does have superb face-tracking autofocus and the ability to record 4K video at 30fps.

Canon EOS R5 C

A frighteningly powerful and surprisingly compact hybrid for demanding pros and enthusiasts, the R5 C’s built-in fan allows it to record long continuous sequences without overheating. Capable of capturing 45MP stills and 8K video at up to 60fps, it also supports 12-bit RAW Light for the ultimate in quality.

Blackmagic Pocket Cinema Camera 6K Pro

Designed with seasoned filmmakers in mind and lacking the refinements you get from the big brands’ hybrid models, the PCC6KP has massive potential thanks to its wide range of shooting formats, lightweight and simple operation.

Fujifilm X-S10

Pitched as an all-rounder, Fuji’s compact mid-ranger feels like a good choice for video creators thanks to its uncropped 4K/30fps recording skills and in-body image stabilisation, which ensures any attached lens gets an anti-shake boost. It can even output 10-bit 4:2:2 video to an external recorder.

Now add these…

Rode Videomic Go II

Plonk this ultralight shotgun mic atop your camera for an instant audio glow-up. It works great on a boom arm or mini tripod too.

Manfrotto 290 Light Tripod

A brilliant stabilisation option for cams under 4kg, this aluminium tripod comes with a fluid head for smooth pans and tilts.

Razer Ringlight

Beautify yourself with this affordable portable light, with a 12in diameter that’s large enough for a one of the best modular cameras to sit inside.