BenQ’s latest projector is an all-in-one home cinema powerhouse

While projectors can offer some of the best home cinema experiences, they can still be a little off-putting for some with the extra gear required. Thankfully, BenQ’s latest light box solves this biggest concern. The new GP500 projector is an all-in-one, combining 4K graphics with immersive audio from four built-in speakers.

BenQ’s new GP500 projector is a 4K, UHD, LED-powered powerhouse with an 8.3 million pixel resolution. Thanks to a 1.3x lens, you can produce 100-inch+ screen sizes from less than three metres away. And with autofocus, automatic keystone correction, screen fit, and object avoidance, you’ll be up and running before you know it!

It also boasts rather impressive colour fidelity, which the brand reckons can cover 90% of the digital film industry’s DCI-P3 standard. Thanks to this, the all-in-one projector can produce true-to-life colours, just as filmmakers intended. You’ll find other features, such as Auto Colour Calibration, advanced image adjustability and simple installation flexibility. Plus, the GP500 fully supports HDR content, thanks to HDR10 and HLG certifications, offering even brighter colours and greater detail.

Also packed into the BenQ GP500 are four full-range speakers, each pointing in a different direction to create a full 360-degree sound space. Each of the speakers has been tuned to the treVolo standard, so are fully equipped to deliver immersive 3D sound. On top of this, each speaker can be individually configured, so you can tweak the soundscape to your room.

As with most home cinema gear these days, the BenQ GP500 comes packing plenty of smarts. It runs Android TV, giving you access to all the usual streaming apps, such as Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, and YouTube. You’ll find support for AirPlay and Chromecast baked in as well. Connectivity-wise, you’ll find two HDMI 2.0 ports, one USB 2.0 connector, an ARC/SPDIF multichannel audio port, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth.

Fancy getting your hands on one of the latest projectors? The BenQ GP500 is available to order directly from the brand, starting at $1799.