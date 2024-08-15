This portable projector might be the best way to watch movies in bed

Anyone that’s tried to have a movie night in bed knows it can be a little harder than you might first think. Watching on a laptop, tablet, or phone means you have to hold something the entire time. A screen on the wall means you get a stiff neck from looking up. But BenQ’s latest portable projector might be the best way to watch movies in bed. It creates a mini home cinema right in your bedroom, with the big screen up on the ceiling.

BenQ’s GV50 is designed to bring movie nights straight to your bedroom ceiling. This portable projector is tailor-made for those who want to lie back and enjoy a cinematic experience without ever having to sit up. But it isn’t just a one-trick pony. Thanks to its 135° vertical and 360° horizontal projection angles, you can use it pretty much however you want. It’s got a fancy flexible mechanical design and automatic screen correction to make sure your picture is always spot on.

BenQ has crammed in upgrades to brightness on this projector. The GV50 beams out 120-inch big-screen Full HD visuals from your bedside table. You’ll get an impressive 500 ANSI lumens of brightness courtesy of its laser light source. Plus, with BenQ CinematicColor, HDR/HLG support, and Rec. 709 colour accuracy, the visuals promise to be nothing short of stellar.

For those of you who value your eye health, it features a Night Shift Mode to reduce eye strain, alongside a soothing sleep timer. Audio isn’t neglected here either. The GV50 packs an 18-watt 2.1-channel audio system that’s been fine-tuned for bed height and BenQ’s CinematicSound.

This projector comes with Google TV and Netflix preloaded, so you’re ready to stream right out of the box. It’s also game-friendly with a decent 22.4ms input lag. It can handle USB-C data transmission, DisplayPort output, and power delivery for mobile devices and Nintendo Switch. If you want to take things on the go, it’s battery offers up to 280 minutes of playback.

The BenQ GV50 projector is set to land in the UK soon. Exact dates and pricing will be announced on BenQ’s website soon, and we’ll bring you the latest.