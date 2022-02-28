Bang & Olufsen’s Beosystem 72-22 is a gorgeous walnut-covered music system that costs $45,000

Bang & Olufsen is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its legendary Beogram 4000 Series turntable in unsurprising style by announcing the launch of the Beosystem 72-22 — a $45,000/ $CAD60,000 music system that’s limited to just 30 sets across the US and Canada.

Part of the company’s Recreated Classics Initiative (aka, its drive to restore and reimagine older, iconic products), the Beosystem 72-22 is a stunning walnut-clad, fully integrated setup which includes a recreated version of the original 1972 Beogram 4000 Series turntable. This revamped design icon is paired with matching Beolab 18 speakers, with a Beoremote Halo remote control thrown in for good measure.

The warm walnut material is expertly matched with a pearl-blasted Titanium Tone anodized aluminium finish, and each meticulously designed component is cleverly connected via a central hub within the solid walnut gift box it all arrives in. The latter, by the way, also doubles up as a turntable stand or storage cabinet for your vinyl collection. Clever stuff.

Named after the year of the original’s release and, well, this year, the 72-22 blends timeless design with modern smarts, with wireless connectivity options letting you play your vinyl across the brand’s modern-day speakers, controlled by the swanky alien artefact-like Halo remote.

Naturally if it were available this side of the Atlantic we’d take a couple of sets for ourselves (it’s always good to have a spare), but for now we’ll just have to be content with staring at high-res press shots while sipping on a glass of Macallan 1926. Sigh.