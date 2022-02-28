Sonus faber’s new wireless Omnia speaker is a stunner

After an all-in-one speaker that stands out from the crowd? Sonus faber’s recently unveiled Omnia would like to say hello.

Arriving clad in the Italian audio manufacturer’s signature high-end wood finish, its organic curves and boat-inspired design demand attention, while three minimal light strips hint at the tech within — namely, all the streaming smarts you’re likely to ever need.

Wireless connectivity options include Bluetooth aptX HD, Apple AirPlay 2, Chromecast and Wi-Fi, along with support for Spotify Connect, Tidal Connect, and Roon Ready certification. And that’s all without mentioning its wired options, which include HDMI ARC for use as a TV soundbar, along with a turntable MM phono connection for breathing life into your vinyl collection.

On the sound front your ears will be treated to 490 watts of power, with two silk-domed tweeters, a pair of 3in mid-range drive units, a 6.5in bass driver and two 1.7in full-range drive units, with a custom signal processor thrown in for good measure. Sonus faber states that the Omnia is tuned for clarity and a wide soundstage that mimics live performances, bringing the in-person gig experience to your living room (minus the sticky floors and overpriced booze).

Tempted? You can grab the Sonus faber Omnia right now for £1,599, in either black graphite or a rather fetching walnut finish. That’s £300 more than competition like the formidable Naim Mu-so 2, so you’re best off listening and comparing them in person if you’re torn.