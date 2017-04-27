Urbanears' latest headphones go coily to set you free

Running headphones are an imperfect luxury. Sure, you get pulsing beats while you pound the asphalt - but with all the associated faff of wrapping wires about your person. Urbanears knows this, which is why its Bluetooth Stadion ‘phones feature coiled cables between the neckband and the ear bits, giving you the freedom to twist and turn any which way - like you used to with your Type 746. The Stadion (£89) will do all the usual stuff, too, with up to seven hours of wireless music playback - and there are four colour options, so you can match them with your favourite trainers.