Urbanears first pair of over-ear headphones will unleash your inner fashionista

Swedish headphone maker Urbanears is about to launch its first pair of over-ear headphones. Created for those with an eye for fashion and an ear for sound, the Pampas will come in three "on-trend" colours and sport an ergonomic, oversized design wrapped in delectable premium fabric. The stylish bluetooth cans promise to deliver over 30 hours of wireless playback on a single charge, and feature optimised acoustics to help recreate the dreamy sonic landscapes of your favourite tracks. They even come equipped with an extra socket that lets you instantly share your music with a friend - that is, until they realise you're a big Phil fan.