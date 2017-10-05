Upgrade your audio with McIntosh’s Portable Decoding Amplifier

Having a bottomless library of generation-spanning music in your pocket is awesome, obviously, but it’s difficult to escape that nagging feeling that it could sound a lot better. That’s where McIntosh’s pleasingly portable MHA50 Portable Decoding Amplifier comes in. A 32-bit DAC, it supports 32-bit/192kHz hi-res audio, DSD64, DSD128, DSD256, DXD352.8, DXD384 files and asynchronous USB audio, decoding pretty much anything you throw at it and spitting out a much improved version to your cans. There’s wired connectivity for Apple, Android, Mac and PC, and McIntosh promises the 3000mAh rechargeable battery will give you six hours of playback if you opt instead to hook up your device via Bluetooth. A no-brainer for on-the-go audiophiles - provided they can stomach the eye-watering £895 asking price.