Technics EAH-AZ70Ws are true wireless ANC buds promising premium sound

By tapping a bud switch between Ambient Sound Mode, Noise cancellation or switch it off depending on your environment and preference. Available in black or silver, they’re ideal for sports being both lightweight, splash-proof (IPX4) and are designed to insulate sound for the best audio quality. You’ll get six hours of continuous playback matching Sony’s WF-1000XM3 leading buds and the charging case offers an extra 18 hours. Technics’ Audio Connect App will allow you to adjust sound modes, check battery levels and you can even locate your headphones on a map if you’ve left them in the gym. We’re hoping for superior sound, what with all this talk of a new dynamic driver unit and graphene-coated materials to help with airflow and audio clarity. Pricing yet to be announced but we know they’ll be on sale in June.