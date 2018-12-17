SoundMagic’s E11D is budget-priced and USB-C-friendly

Once you’ve accepted that whatever headphones are bundled with your new phone are a bit naff, we’d point you towards a pair of SoundMagics. Affordable, durable and no slouch in the audio department, they rarely let you down. It’s no surprise, then, that we’ve got high hopes for the brand’s latest pair of in-in ears, the E11D. Like the 5-star E11C before them, the E11D’s are minimalist aluminum buds that come with a three button control and mic. The big difference with this model is that it’s designed exclusively for USB-C devices, and there’s a dedicated DAC chip in the connector. Grab a pair for £60.