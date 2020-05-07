Sony's latest pair of true wireless buds are champions of versatility

Sony has expanded its range of true wireless headphones with the versatile WF-SP800N (£150) in-ears. Pitched as a pair of capable all-rounders, the new buds feature active noise cancelling tech, an ambient sound mode for when you need to let outside noise in, up to 26 hours of battery (with noise cancelling switched off), and support for 360 Reality Audio, which uses object-based spatial audio to optimise playback for complete immersion. An IP55 rating also means the buds will be protected from sweat during particularly intense workouts, while smart touch controls and voice assistant support should make controlling your tunes and taking calls an absolute doddle. If that tickles your fancy, you'll be able to grab the WF-SP800Ns when they arrive in July.