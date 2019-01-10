Sony’s Bluetooth turntable makes being a vinyl snob simple

For proper audiophiles, the cost and inconvenience is what really draws them to vinyl, so Sony’s new LX310BT turntable might be just a little too user-friendly for the more committed ‘real music’ bores. It comes with a Bluetooth transmitter onboard, so while you can plug it in if you want to, it’s far easier just to hook it up to a wireless speaker or pair of cans. The tonearm is fully automatic as well, so you don’t need even need to touch it to get the music playing or when the record stops. Best of all, it’ll only set you back £200. So much for cost and inconvenience.