Sonos’ Play:5 speaker gets the Beastie Boys treatment

The days are getting shorter, the winter coat dusted down, and the Santa-ready STRICTLY limited edition gadgets are beginning to arrive, the latest of which being Sonos’ Play:5 Beastie Boys Edition. A collaboration between Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz and Michael “Mike D” Diamond, the two remaining members of the iconic New York group, and artist Barry McGee, the speaker features a suitably chaotic red Beastie Boys graphic across the Play:5’s grille, intentionally messing up its minimalist look. This one isn’t going to blend into the background in your living room. All proceeds will go to charity, which will make blasting ‘Licensed to III” on Christmas morning that bit more satisfying. The $499 Sonos Play:5 Beastie Boys Edition will be available in December on sonos.com, at the Sonos flagship store in NYC, and from select retailers worldwide.