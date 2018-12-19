Skullcandy just launched its first pair of truly wireless earbuds

Apple's Airpods might've set the bar when it comes to truly wireless earphones (by which we mean, you guessed it, little buds without even the smallest hint of a wire), but its competitors have wasted no time in catching up. Skullcandy is the latest headphone maker to launch a pair of wire-free buds, and they don't look half bad. Indeed, the company's new 'Push' earphones ($129.99) boast 12 hours of battery life (six in the buds themselves, and another six hours of charge in the carry case), an innovative form factor that eliminates bluetooth signal loss, and intuitive tap controls to make controlling your music and taking calls a doddle. They look the part as well, with Skullcandy opting for bold colours and a sleek modern finish to ensure you'll feel like an extra in that super cool music video all the hip kids are talking about.