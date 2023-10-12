Skullcandy’s Dime 3 wireless buds are the same size as your car key

Pick up a pair of the top wireless earbuds, and you’re in for a super convenient listening experience. Buds are popular because they’re small but still manage to pack great sound. And Skullcandy’s latest buds take this to the next level. The Dime 3 earbuds are the third iteration in the brand’s Dime series. These buds are around the same size as your car key, but still manage to squeeze in plenty of features to keep you listening.

Don’t be fooled by how tiny these buds are, they’ll still give your lugs plenty of bang for your buck. Skullcandy‘s Dime 3 buds squeeze in 20 hours of battery life: 8 hours in the buds, with a further 12 hours from the pint-sized carrying case. And when the time comes to juice up again, you’ll find Rapid Charge to boost your battery life with fast charging speeds.

Skullcandy reckons the Dime 3 buds still pack premium sound. There are three preset EQs (music, bass boost, and podcast) to tailor audio based on your content. While they don’t feature active noise cancellation, the snug fit of the ear tips means that they do a pretty decent job of blocking out sound. The microphones do pack AI to reduce background noise while you’re on calls. But that’s not all you’re getting. The Dime 3 buds come with Tile’s finding tech to help you track down the earbuds if you lose them. You also get support for multipoint connections, IPX4 water resistance, and on-ear volume controls.

Fancy popping Skullcandy’s pint-sized buds in your ears? The Dime 3 earbuds are available to order directly from the brand for $30/£35. You can nab them in either Bone or True Black, depending on which colour suits your style.

