Sennheiser's latest cans channel the Dark Side of the Bluetooth

Like the look of Sennheiser's Momentum Wireless cans, but don't want to be another brick in the wall? Well, shine on you crazy diamond with the new HD 1 edition Pink Floyd (£380, due end of June). Released to coincide with the band's V&A exhibition, the HD 1s feature everything that makes the Momentum great, including active noise cancellation, high-definition aptX audio and a luxurious leather finish, but with Floyd-ian touches such as engraved triangles, rainbow-colored stitching and "Their Mortal Remains" detailing. A wired headphone cable, a carry case and an in-flight adapter come bundled, too – perfect for long-haul slogs when you’re ticking away the moments.