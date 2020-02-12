Samsung banks on battery life with the Galaxy Buds+

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is here to take on the iPhone 11 Pro, and so too are the next generation of the Galaxy Buds, which Samsung hopes can be as big as the AirPods Pro for the Android crowd. The Galaxy Buds+ don’t look much different to the first-gen earbuds, but inside they’re a different beast. Samsung has used dual dynamic drivers in its AKG-tuned speakers this time, which should make for better sound, while three microphones should help improve call quality. The touch controls now feature a Spotify shortcut, but the significant upgrade for the Plus comes in battery life. 11 hours on a single charge is nearly double that of the original, and the charging case brings total battery life up to 22 hours. The downside is the lack of any noise-cancellation, but at $149, that’s not hugely surprising. They're launching in the US on February 14.