Pure’s Siesta S6 softens the end of your slumber

Some people could wake up every morning on a mattress stuffed with tenners and still be grumpy when they have to get out of bed. The best thing you can do is soften the blow as much as possible, and with its Bluetooth connectivity, a DAB+ radio and 2.5in driver, the sounds emanating from a Pure Siesta S6 (£130) alarm clock should take the edge off. That huge screen will make it difficult to ignore exactly how early it is, but at least its USB port for phone charging will save you a plug socket. Every cloud, eh?