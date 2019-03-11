Pro-Ject’s latest record player takes you to Paradise City with its Guns N’ Roses styling

Having previously wowed with their Yellow Submarine and Rolling Stones premium turntables, Pro-Ject Audio Systems now want you to rock out with the Guns N’ Roses Record Player (£429, available in April). As ever, this is top-quality kit. Based on the Essential III A line, you get audiophile-pleasing components throughout, including the Ortofon OM 10 elliptical cartridge, and the 8.6in aluminium tonearm. But, as ever, this one’s more about the looks. Artwork’s directly printed on to the platter, the band’s famous logo filling its entire surface. Pro-Ject say a yellow hue glows above the gloss black plinth, which should be enough to make GNR fans coo before they’ve even put a record on.