Orbitsound’s Air D1 creates audiophile-grade stereo from a single box

Modern living is often a balance between convenience and desire. Sure, we all want a ludicrously high-end hi-fi setup in our homes, but most of us don’t have the space to accommodate a proper sofa, let alone two speakers and a tottering stack of components. Step forth Orbitsound’s Air D1 (£12,000, available exclusively from Harrods), which looks like a single speaker but is actually a full-on home system with aux inputs, Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth plus Airsound, a tech that creates true stereo sound for all listeners in the room, no matter where each one is sitting or standing. On paper, it seems like a game-changing sonic breakthrough – which is probably why the asking price is so high.