Onkyo’s clever new amplifier rocks 3.1.2 Dolby Atmos

Turn on your cranial cooling fans, readers, for this is going to require some processing. Onkyo’s £430 TX-NR474 home cinema amplifier is capable of a new speaker configuration that might suit lots of poky British lounges. Namely, 3.1.2. So normal left, right and centre speakers, and a subwoofer, but with the addition of two extra speakers mounted up high or on the ceiling above the TV. It’ll only work with Dolby Atmos-enabled soundtracks, but it’ll give you groovy ambient effects without having the cabley mess of rear speakers. Niche appeal? Yes. Nerdy as all hell? You bet’cha.