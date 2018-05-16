OnePlus Bullets Wireless earbuds are a perfect pairing for the OnePlus 6

The OnePlus mantra is high-end tech at surprisingly affordable prices, and that's worked out splendidly with smartphones – the new OnePlus 6 looks fabulous. Now they're trying to do the same with Bluetooth earbuds with the launch of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless. Unlike the cheap wired Bullets, these weather-resistant buds aren't tethered to your device, and they're built to deliver bold sound on your commute, while working out, or anywhere else you please. Impressive fast charging means they'll take on a five-hour charge in just 10 minutes, plus they'll automatically pause your tunes when magnetically connected. In true OnePlus fashion they seem like a steal at just £69, and begin shipping in June.