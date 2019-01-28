Moog’s new Sirin synth is a ‘messenger of joy’ – unless you can’t nab this limited edition

Moog says its new Sirin synth ($599) is an ‘analog messenger of joy’. You might think otherwise if you can’t nab this limited-edition beauty, on sale until 30 January at an LA pop-up. Still, if one of the 2500 units makes it to retailers, snap it up sharpish. This dinky synth echoes the iconic Moog Taurus, but with re-engineered bass oscillators so they reach much higher notes. Alongside the Moog Ladder filter, two lightning-fast ADSR envelopes, and a multi-wave LFO, this provides scope for everything from stomach-churning bass to exciting, soaring leads. Hook Sirin up to a PC or Mac via USB and you can delve into deeper layers of sound design. Six extra LFO waveforms are unlocked, allowing your frantic knob twiddling to manipulate parameters, like you’re a frenzied Kraftwerk robot hopped up on sugar.