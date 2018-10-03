Microsoft's noise-cancelling Surface Headphones could be music to your ears

All of Microsoft's other Surface announcements this week – the Surface Pro 6, Laptop 2, and Studio 2 – were relatively minor upgrades, but the Surface Headphones are something totally new from the line. These big, wireless cans aren't cheap, but they pack in a lot of tech and functionality within. They're wireless Bluetooth headphones, for starters, with active noise cancelling in the mix to keep you locked into your tunes. On-ear touch and button controls keep you in command at all times, plus each can hides a large, subtly implemented dial: one for volume and the other for the noise cancellation level. Taking them off pauses your tunes, too. And on top of all of that, the Surface Headphones have Cortana within, letting you use hands-free voice commands to call up songs, set reminders, make calls, and more. Hopefully they sound as good as they look, given the US$349 price – we'll find out when they release later this year.