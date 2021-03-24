Master & Dynamic's MW08 true wireless buds feature fancy hybrid ANC and better battery life

Master & Dynamic's MW08 true wireless active noise-cancelling earphones offer some signficant upgrades over the MW07 Plus that arrived in October 2019. The MW08 (£279) sport the same recognisable design as their predecessors, but swap the organic acetate aesthetic for a cleaner ceramic and aluminium finish. The revamped buds also feature a new hybrid active noise-cancellation system (with two modes in the form of 'ANC Max' and 'All Day ANC'), two ambient sound modes, larger 11mm beryllium drivers, an additional microphone for wind reduction during outdoor chats, and a redesigned charging case that opens along its uppermost edge. Better battery life is another bonus, with the MW08 offering 12 hours of listening time on a single charge or 30 hours with the bundled charging case. The MW08 are due to launch on March 30.