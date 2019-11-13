Master & Dynamic has released a wireless version of its classic MH40 headphones

Master & Dynamic has celebrated its fifth anniversary by unveiling a wireless version of its classic MH40 Over-Ear Headphones. A new take on the company's first ever headphone design, the MH40 Wireless (£279) stay true to that original, aviator-inspired look while adding Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity that works at a 100ft range. The new model is powered by a battery that delivers 18 hours of use and can be fast-charged to 50 percent in around 30 minutes, all of which is housed in a re-engineered aluminum body that should be floaty light on the noggin. On the audio front, custom 40mm neodymium drivers should churn out "expansive sound," while dual microphones work together to filter out background noise during those important business calls. Those of you with an eye for detail will also notice the coordinates that've been etched on the outer earcup, each of which correspond to a real-world location with particular cultural significance. It's the little touches, y'know?