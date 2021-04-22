Marshall’s Tufton and Kilburn II speakers get a Black and Brass colourway

Marshall has given two more of its stage amp-inspired portable Bluetooth speakers a makeover. The Kilburn II (£220) and Tufton (£350) are now available in a moody Black and Brass colourway, which Marshall claims will look particularly fetching next to “modern industrial interiors” and against natural textures like leather, brick and wood. The brass accents like the knobs and logo are a nice change from the standard finishes on these speakers, which are designed for in and outdoor use and come with Bluetooth 5.0 and 20-plus hours of rechargeable battery life. The Kilburn II is just 2.5kg and the loudest speaker in its class, while the heftier Tufton comes with a rear-facing driver for added oomph.