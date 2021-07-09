Louis Vuitton’s Horizon Light Up is a tiny luxury UFO that’s part speaker, part work of art

When idle, the Louis Vuitton Horizon Light Up (£2320, available 30 July) could be anything. Drawing on the company’s 167-year history of working with leather and metal, it resembles a luxury take on a spinning top, or a tiny – and premium-feel – UFO. But when the device is fired up, the woofer vibrates like a heartbeat, a light show syncs to the beat of what you’re playing (via Bluetooth, AirPlay 2 or Qplay), and a steel band features glowing letters – ‘L-O-U-I-S-V-U-I-T-T-O-N’, in case you were in any doubt as to who made the thing. According to Louis Vuitton, the unconventional form factor is a boon for playback, audio being blasted 360 degrees when the Horizon Light Up is in its dock, or sent in a specific direction when the speaker’s on its side. Multiple Horizon Light Ups can also be paired and grouped for larger spaces – or, presumably, to convince your neighbours you’re being invaded by tiny opulent aliens.