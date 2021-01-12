LG’s QP5 Éclair is a tiny telly speaker that sounds good enough to lick

CES isn’t known for its cakes, but there’s one announcement this year that’s really got our mouths watering: LG’s tiny QP5 Éclair soundbar. There’s no chocolate on top or cream inside, but despite measuring less than 12in long and 2in tall it comes with five drivers in a 3.1.2 channel setup, plus a compact wireless subwoofer to deal with the low-end business. What sets it apart from other diminutive soundbars is the fact that two of those drivers fire upwards, so you get support for Dolby Atmos and DTS:X’s height trickery, plus another two are positioned at a 45-degree angle to widen the soundstage. With a total of 320 watts to play with, and considering its relatively minimal footprint, the Éclair isn’t meant to wake the neighbours, but still has enough about it to give your telly the helping hand it needs in the sound department. There’s no price or release date for it yet, but don’t expect it to arrive until much later this year. For more of LG’s CES wares, check out our round-up.