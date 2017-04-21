Knops earplugs turn down the disco so you can hear it clear

Time was, tuning out the louds sounds of life meant stuffing some rubber plugs in your canals. Effective as the trusty bungs were, though, pulling them out for a quick chinwag was a right hassle. Thankfully, Knops has served up an adjustable solution on Kickstarter: stick its circular sound-stoppers in your ears and you’ll be able to control just how much sound gets in by twiddling the dials - whether that’s blocking out the bus drunk’s dystopian ramblings or letting in a little more bass at the office party. It’ll still sound crisp and clear, mind, as there’s no digital trickery going on: the plugs' physical construction does all the magic, distortion-free.