JBL's Xtreme 3 heads up a party pack of new portable speakers and earbuds

In an audacious attempt to take charge of everything you ever listen to again, JBL has announced a new wave of eight wireless speakers and earbuds. The IP67-rated waterproof and dustroof Xtreme 3 (£280) is Bluetooth 5.1 savvy, includes four drivers and two bass radiators, packs 15 hours of battery life, and a built-in powerbank to keep phones topped up. Connect two sources at any given time, pair two speakers for stereo sound or wirelessly daisy chain hundreds of the buggers for barn dances that get tasty. It’s available in blue, black and “squad” (camouflage to the rest of us). It’s not the only rave machine in JBL’s line-up, with the 240W Partybox 310 (£400) and 100W Partybox On-The-Go (£280) available with syncing lights, stereo pairing, mic and guitar inputs, plenty of connectivity, plus 18 and six hours battery time respectively. For something altogether more sedate, we’re quite taken by the cute, colourful and (way) more affordable Go 3 (£35) and Clip 4 (£50). The portable pair also get Bluetooth 5.1 and an IP67 rating, the former offering five hours battery life and the latter 10 hours. Both are pretty much pocket-size and come in a wide selection of colours. For true wireless earphones, pick from the IPX7-rated Live Free NC+ buds (£140) with active noise-cancelling and up to 21 hours playtime with the Qi-compatible wireless charging case. The IPX7-rated Reflect Mini TWS buds (£130) with a secure ear-fin for sporty types, 21 hours playtime, active noise-cancellation and a smart ambient mode. Or, the more affordable Tune 225TWS (£90) with 25 hours playback from a USB-C charging case. Hit up JBL for a rollout in the coming weeks.