JBL’s Pulse 3 puts the ‘light’ in ‘highlight of the summer pool party’

Dump your hi-fi and disco lights in the swimming bath and you’ll have electricity in all the wrong places - not to mention an unhappy local council. Bring this JBL Pulse 3 (£199.99) speaker along, though, and you’ll be hipper than Zac Efron doing things on a beach. Comprised of two separate sections, the upper LED glow show sits atop a sound base fitted with three drivers and dual passive radiators, to deliver a 360-degree blitzkrieg of pool-filling light and sound. And, with a battery life of 12 hours, it’s likely to keep going for far longer than you can keep shotgunning tinnies by the lido.