JBL cuts the cord on its affordable wireless gaming headphones

JBL brought out a big batch of gaming headphones last year. And now the audio aficionado has been busy with its scissors. Visually, the Quantum 350 look almost identical to the Quantum 300 which came before. What’s missing is the cable that dangled from the left cup. Instead, the competitive cans connect to your console via 2.4GHz wireless (through a USB receiver). That means lossless audio while you roam around the room. QuantumSurround returns for immersive in-game audio, while 40mm drivers promise plenty of punch and detail. Battery life is similarly beefy: the 350 beat even the flagship Quantum One with their top-notch 22-hour longevity, together with USB-C fast charging for an hour’s playback in just five minutes. All for the affordable price of £90.