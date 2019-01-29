Jaybird’s fully wireless Run XT buds go fully waterproof

The human body is a remarkable thing. It’s waterproof (except for a couple of holes in and around the face), it can withstand all kinds of bumps and scrapes, and it recharges totally wirelessly. So shouldn’t the earphones you use when you’re exercising be similarly equipped? Not only do Jaybird’s Run XT buds fill up two of the holes that might let water in, they’ve had their own waterproofing boosted to IPX7, plus there’s a new double hydrophobic nano coating that makes them completely sweatproof. You could do with one of those, couldn’t you? You’ll get four hours out of them, with the wireless charging case offering eight more, and a five-minute blast will give you 60 minutes - enough to see you round the park a few times. Pick up a pair from today for £159.