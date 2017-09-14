Jaybird joins the cable-cutting revolution with Run wireless in-ears

Truly wireless earphones are practically purpose-built for exercise addicts, with no cables to get twisted on equipment when you're hitting the gym. Jaybird's first pair is the Run, sweat-resistant buds with secure-fit wings to stop them tumbling out of your lug holes and a bundled charging case to squeeze two top-ups between trips to the mains. That's good for twelve hours of listening. Buttons for controlling playback or waking up Siri and Google Assistant could come in handy when you're working out without phone in hand, and an EQ-adjusting app should let you tweak the sound to suit your own tastes. The Jaybird Run will be on sale in October for £179.