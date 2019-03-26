Ikea's Sonos-powered Symfonisk speaker unveiled early

As collaborations go, Sonos and Ikea has got to be right up there with Ant & Dec, Lea & Perrins and Sting & Shaggy. The fruit of the pair’s partnership wasn’t meant to be revealed until 9 April but having been awarded a Red Dot award the final design of the Symfonisk speaker has been unveiled early. There’s still no information about what’s inside, but pictures show the speaker mounted to the wall to double as a nightstand, or propped up vertically on a shelf, suggesting that it’s not much bigger than your average hardback book. There’s still no pricing either but given Ikea’s involvement we’d be surprised if it set you back more than the entry level Play:1, which comes in at £149. Despite its unscheduled early unveiling, the Symfonisk is still set to go on sale in August.