Gomi's 'earth-friendly' portable speaker is made from plastic bags and recycled e-bike batteries

Sustainable design company Gomi is turning trash into tech with its new zero-waste portable speakers. The Gomi Speaker (£169) is an "earth-friendly" soundsystem built from landfill-bound plastic bags and 100% repurposed Lime e-bike batteries, which would otherwise have likely been incinerated or shoved in landfill. Over 50,000 batteries have been salvaged for the project, and will now power Gomi's limited edition boomboxes – which boast 20 hours of battery life, a 10-metre range thanks to Bluetooth 5.0, and USB-C fast charging. A 25W high-end driver and bass radiator should ensure your tunes sound funky fresh, too. The Gomi Speaker is currently available to order on Kickstarter, where a limited number will be available for the Super Early Bird price of £99. Better move fast.