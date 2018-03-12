Gaming headphones go Hi-Res with the Steelseries Arctis Pro

Steelseries is serious about giving your gaming audio a sonic step up: its new Arctis Pro headset comes with its own dedicated DAC, which is Hi-Res certified for 24-bit/96kHz streaming straight from your PC or PS4. The cans themselves have drivers capable of 40,000Hz frequencies, which is twice as sensitive as your typical gaming gear.

High quality materials match hi-res audio, with a mix of aluminium, steel and soft-touch rubber adding a touch of class. All the other Steelseries headset staples are on board, too, including the ski goggle-style headband, retractable microphone and subtle LED lighting on the ear cups.

If you want to cut the cord, there's also a wireless version with its own breakout box, complete with OLED screen for changing settings and a charging slot for hot-swapping the headset battery when you're running low. Cans connect to base unit over a lossless 2.4G signal, but there's Bluetooth for pairing to a smartphone as well.

Both are available right now, with the Arctis Pro + GameDAC setting you back £249.99. The Arctis Pro Wireless is a slightly more costly £299.99.