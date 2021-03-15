Flare’s special-edition TLP1 earphones will raise money for struggling music venues

It’s now been a whole year since anyone went to a gig, which means it’s also a year since somebody really tall decided the best place to stand was right in front of you, someone else thought the quiet song was an appropriate time to have a catch-up with their mate, and a drunk person sloshed their pint all over your shoes. That enforced break means music venues are really struggling, so Flare has teamed up with Tim Burgess, of The Charlatans and #TimsTwitterListeningParty fame, to launch these special-edition TLP1 earphones (£39.99). Based on Flare’s existing Jet 2 earphones, the aluminium buds have 10mm drivers inside and a purple hue on the outside, with an enamel logo of the man himself where the cable splits. That means you’ll need something with a 3.5mm port to plug them into, so they’re not about to replace your AirPods, but the most important thing is that £5 from every pair sold via Flare’s website will be donated to the Music Venue Trust. That should help to ensure that there will still be places left to have overpriced lager spilled on you when all of this is over.