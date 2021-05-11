Flagship Sennheiser IE 900 earphones promise audiophile-pleasing performance

Sennheiser recently sold its entire consumer division to hearing aid producer Sonova, reportedly with a view to switching its focus entirely to professional audio products. We suppose that means the Sennheiser IE 900 (£1,099, available June 2021) might be the last pair of flagship in-ears we ever see from the “real” Sennheiser, but if this is the company’s consumer swansong it might well be something of an earworm. Featuring a X3R transducer – the latest development of Sennheiser’s Extra Wide Brand 7mm driver – aluminium alloy construction and three cables – one unbalanced with a 3.5mm connector, and balanced cables with 2.5mm and 4.4mm connectors – it promises to deliver the sort of virtuoso performance that’ll give audiophiles a case of the vapours. In such cases, the three sizes of memory foam ear adapter and adjustable hooks should keep the IE 900s firmly fixed to the listener’s lugholes.