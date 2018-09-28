DUO is an Alexa-enabled compact turntable with a handy detachable bluetooth speaker

You might want to get (back) into vinyl, but are put off by ear-curdling screams your wallet makes when you check out the kit you’d need. And besides, you’ve had your eye on a swanky new Bluetooth speaker. What to do? DUO ($219) thinks it has the answer. This combined compact record player and Bluetooth speaker has you play vinyl, stream audio, and yell at Alexa in the home. Head out and you just take the speaker with you. Either way, the sound should have plenty of oomph with DUO’s two full range drivers and two low-frequency passive radiators; and the record player bit’s designed to minimise vibrations and distortion. Get two speakers and you can go stereo, too, by pressing their buttons at the same time – or just listen with one and hurl the other at anyone being rude at your taste in music. Those sharp edges will hurt.