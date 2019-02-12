Digitise your record collection with the new Denon DP-450USB

On the surface, the Denon DP-450USB (£529) might looks like a super-stylish, high-quality record player, and you'd be right. Because what really sets this slick turntable apart is its built-in digital-to-analogue converter, which can transfer music directly to USB storage devices plugged in to the USB port on the front-panel. That means you can convert your favourite records to MP3 or uncompressed CD quality WAV files without having to faff around trying to connect it to a computer. Just stick a USB slot in the front, convert away, and then take your collection on the go!