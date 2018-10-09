Devialet's phantom reactor packs high-end audio into a suspiciously small speaker

The phantom reactor brings the entire opera to your house, and don’t bother clearing your hallway to make room for Pavarotti and chums just yet, because this plug-and-play speaker measures a mere 21cmx16cm, is about 17cm in height and weighs just over 450g. For anyone familiar with the French audio company with a penchant for design principles from the yet unknown era of 2118, that’s a quarter smaller than the original Phantom (2010). It’s the companies first ‘affordable’ bit of kit at £990 and is available to pre-order from 10 October. Although it’s petite enough to be held in one hand, though I’m not sure why you’d do this, it delivers a maximum volume of 98 dB SPL, and a jaw-dropping 900W of peak power - which is one hell of a punch. It promises top audio quality and incredible detail with zero saturation, distortion or background noise. Overleaping any complicated set up often associated with hi-fi, it’s Bluetooth compatible and will link to Spotify Connect, allow Airplay, and there's even an optical jack connection.