Denon’s new AV receivers are ready for 8K even if you aren’t

4K is still some way from being mainstream, so you really don’t need any 8K-compatible kit just yet. But want it? That’s a different question. Denon’s new X-Series AV receivers are all 8K-ready, so they’re future-proofed for the foreseeable. But that’s not the only reason to get excited. They’re also geared up for next-gen gaming, with auto low latency mode, 4K video passthrough at up to 120fps, and reduced lag. All of which are essential to getting the most out of the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X you’ll inevitably buy. All four models in the range can be voice controlled through Alexa, Google Assistant or Siri, too. The range-topper is the Denon AVC-X6700H (£2,299), which goes on sale in the UK next month. 8K might be a way off yet, but like all good Boy Scouts, we believe in being prepared…